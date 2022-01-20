McDonald’s Introduces Bizarre New Ice Cream Flavor

McDonald’s is putting a meaty twist on a beloved chilled dessert. The fan-favorite fast-food chain has, for better or for worse, introduced the new Chili Paste Pork Ice Cream to its restaurants in Thailand, offering up a bizarre new flavor combination that one person on social media dubbed a “monstrosity.”

According to Chew Boom, the Chili Paste Pork Ice Cream begins with the fast-food chain’s signature vanilla soft serve. That delicious vanilla ice cream is then topped with chili paste sauce and shredded pork floss, “a dried meat product with a light and fluffy texture similar to coarse cotton.” The ice cream gives guests a “rich, spicy and meaty ice cream experience.” The Chili Paste Pork Ice Cream is currently only available at participating McDonald’s restaurants across Thailand through Tuesday, April 5.

Videos by PopCulture.com

https://twitter.com/ChewBoom/status/1483818272604704769?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

While there don’t appear to be any taste reviews of the new treat just yet, this is not the first time McDonald’s has added chili to ice cream. Back in January 2021, the fast-food chain launched the “Yóupō Làzi” Sundae at select locations in China. The unique sundae began with the chain’s beloved soft-serve vanilla ice cream, which was topped with chili oil, complete with bits of peppers, onion, garlic and seasonings. The unique dish was available for one day only on Jan. 25, 2021, according to HypeBeast.

That ice cream dish apparently started a trend, because not long after, a new TikTok fast food hack arose: putting chili oil on ice cream. In the Know reported over the summer that there was a surge of videos on the video content platform showing people ordering a vanilla ice cream from McDonald’s and then adding a topping of chili oil. The hack, however, was mostly met with mixed reviews, with some saying they would “pass on this one” as others declared, “I low-key think I’d love this.”

The new Chili Paste Pork Ice Cream is far from the only unique chilled treat to hit the McDonald’s menu in recent weeks. The Golden Arches earlier this month treated its customers in Singapore to the Sea Salt McFlurry. The chilled treat, which initially debuted a year prior, is made with vanilla soft serve, which is then blended with blue sea salt swirls and colorful sprinkles.