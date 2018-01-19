McDonald’s Serves up First McVegan Burgers in Scandinavia

The highly anticipated McVegan is already on rotation in Scandinavia.

McDonald’s locations in Sweden and Finland have started offering the soy protein burger, according to The Daily Mail, and fans of the fast food giant are already praising the taste of the food offering, which reportedly also comes with a gluten-free bun and vegan mayo.

Veganism has taken over the world, if one of the biggest fast food chains jumping on the trend is any indication, and considering the McVegan’s early success we can expect that the plant-based burger will be hitting U.S. locations very soon.

The McVegan has a similar presentation to McDonald’s iconic Bic Mac, but offers a soy-based patty.

With lettuce, tomato, onions, ketchup and mustard, the new item has already set social media alight.

Head of food strategy at McDonald’s in Sweden, Staffan Ekstam, told The Daily Mail the product was ‘fun and exciting’.

The burger was developed by vegan brand Anamma, part of the Swedish company Orkla. Henrik Eriksson, of Orkla, told The Daily Mail the vegan burger has not been formulated specifically for Nordic tastes. It is developed to be neutral and then it’s possible to add on different flavours,’ he said.

McDonald’s fans are already counting the days until they get their hands on their first McVegan.

Hey @McDonaldsUK. Could we please get the McVegan? Because I am ready. pic.twitter.com/KWPxhwxFfh — DANIELxWHOCARES (@rastamiller) January 18, 2018

WHY DOES EUROPE GET ALL THE COOL VEGAN FOOD (such as vegan cheese at pizza chains and the McVegan) BEFORE THE UNITED STATES pic.twitter.com/NrI2qcNfh5 — C⛄️LLIN Ⓥ (@collinrenfro) January 14, 2018

I wanna try going vegan or vegetarian, like when will the mcvegan burger come out in uk 😪 — 💗☁️ (@fragilesweet) January 19, 2018

okay so, they have vegan cheese at pizza hut in ENGLAND, dominos has 3 vegan pizzas with follow your heart cheese in AUSTRALIA, and the mcvegan is only in FINLAND. the US gotta step up there game — alea ⓥ (@aleariqueta) January 11, 2018