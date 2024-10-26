McDonald’s E. coli Outbreak Grows to More States as Illnesses Spike

A widespread E. coli outbreak linked to McDonald’s Quarter Pounder hamburgers has expanded to affect 75 individuals across 13 states, resulting in one fatality, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention‘s latest update. The scope of the outbreak has significantly increased from the 49 previously reported cases and has spread to three additional states, according to NPR.

The health crisis has resulted in 22 hospitalizations, including two cases involving serious complications that could lead to kidney failure. Health officials believe the infections stem from contaminated fresh onions supplied by California-based Taylor Farms, with reported illnesses occurring between September 27 and October 10, per the outlet.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In response to the outbreak, US Foods announced Taylor Farms’ recall of onions due to potential E. coli contamination, though a company spokesperson clarified they do not supply to McDonald’s. The CDC suggests the actual number of affected individuals likely exceeds current reports, as many cases may go unreported or undiagnosed.

McDonald’s has implemented preventive measures by removing Quarter Pounders from menus in affected regions, approximately one-fifth of its U.S. locations. “We are working in close partnership with our suppliers to replenish supply for the Quarter Pounder in the coming weeks,” North America Chief Supply Chain Officer Cesar Piña said in a Tuesday statement, emphasizing that other beef products remain unaffected.

The fast-food giant has specifically withdrawn both the beef patty and slivered onions from restaurants in areas reporting illnesses. While multiple suppliers provide the beef patties, the onions originate from a single source in the affected regions, making them the likely source of contamination.

Food safety experts explain the particular vulnerability of fresh onions to contamination. “Since onions are served fresh, they can become adulterated with E. coli through fecal contamination, which can occur through wastewater, water in the growing area, fertilizer and the proximity of the growing area to livestock,” food safety lawyer Bill Marler and food scientist Bryan Quoc Le explained to USA Today.

The outbreak has primarily affected Colorado with 26 cases, followed by Nebraska with 9 cases, and Utah and Wyoming each reporting 4 cases. Additional states reporting infections include Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Montana, Oregon, and Wisconsin.

In response, McDonald’s has suspended Quarter Pounder sales in Colorado, Kansas, Utah, Wyoming, and portions of Idaho, Iowa, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, and Oklahoma, according to the outlet.

McDonald’s USA President Joe Erlinger addressed public concerns on NBC’s Today show, stating via USA Today, “Given the recent events of the past 24 hours, our priority is to reinforce the confidence of American consumers.”

The CDC notes that E. coli symptoms typically manifest three to four days after exposure, causing severe stomach cramps, bloody diarrhea, and vomiting lasting approximately five to seven days. While some strains of E. coli naturally exist in human and animal intestines, certain types can cause severe illness when consumed through contaminated food or water.