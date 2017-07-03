McDonald’s Debuts New Chicken Sandwich And It Sounds All Kinds Of Delicious

Brace yourselves, Mickey D’s lovers — a delicious new sandwich is coming your way.

According to Delish, in its quest to up its sandwich game, McDonald’s is debuting a new chicken sandwich, in addition to upgrading its Quarter Pounds and offering new takes on the Big Mac.

The Signature Crafted Pico Guacamole will be added to the Golden Arches’ menus. The new sandwich will include grilled chicken and “freshly made pico de gallo, creamy guac made from Hass avocados, buttermilk ranch, white cheddar, lettuce” and a wedge of lime.

The ingredients will be sandwiched between a sesame seed bun or the fast food chain’s new artisan bread.

If the new sandwich doesn’t sound like your jam, there are a few other new chicken combos you’ll be able to choose from. Customers who select the new Sweet BBQ Bacon and Maple Bacon Dijon Signature Crafted Recipe burgers will also have the option to choose chicken instead.

Opening new doors to flavor. Get free med. Fries & soft drink w/ purchase of our NEW Signature Crafted Recipes from 5/4-5/8! pic.twitter.com/MxZ8uStqey — McDonald’s (@McDonalds) May 6, 2017

What do you think of the new menu options?

[H/T Twitter / @EventMagazine, Instagram / @Mcdonalds]

This article first appeared on Womanista.com