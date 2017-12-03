Trending

McDonald’s Newest Menu Item Is Getting Mixed Reviews

We’ve been pelted with Christmas menus from almost every fast food eatery, but McDonald’s is delivering a lot more than drinks and desserts this season.

In an attempt to broaden their menu and market, McDonald’s Canada introduced their latest item, Garlic and Parmesan Seasoned fries.

While it sounds straightforward and artisan, the holiday addition is not going over too well with some foodies who have qualms about the flavors.

While many were not fans of the new French fries item, they might want to try the other festive items on McDonald’s Christmas menu. Participating Canadian locations are also offering the Maple & Cheddar Seriously Chicken Burger, and the Chocolate Caramel Shortbread McFlurry.

Photo credit: Instagram / @mcdonaldscanada

