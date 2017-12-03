McDonald’s Newest Menu Item Is Getting Mixed Reviews

We’ve been pelted with Christmas menus from almost every fast food eatery, but McDonald’s is delivering a lot more than drinks and desserts this season.

In an attempt to broaden their menu and market, McDonald’s Canada introduced their latest item, Garlic and Parmesan Seasoned fries.

Tried the new Parmesan & Garlic fries @McDonaldsCanada the other day. They were pretty good. pic.twitter.com/yaZAGmdSYQ — Errin (@ErrinAnne) December 2, 2017

While it sounds straightforward and artisan, the holiday addition is not going over too well with some foodies who have qualms about the flavors.

Garlic fries already sounded good but Garlic & Parmesan fries? McDonalds think you over did it. pic.twitter.com/8b7DtGd0Wh — Hot Co-Kyle-coa. (@ChibiUFO) December 2, 2017

McDonald’s garlic parmesan fries suck — Matthew Lam 🇨🇦 (@StDxBlitzMan) December 1, 2017

the general consensus in the office is that the new @McDonalds garlic parmesan fries are “eh, alright, I guess”, and once having tried them, there’s no need to purchase them ever again. — shane doucette 🌮 (@shaniber) December 1, 2017

I ordered the new garlic parmesan fries from @McDonaldsCanada… and get a box of oil instead 🤢 pic.twitter.com/j8KU0klFYJ — t n z. (@T33TWO) November 30, 2017

While many were not fans of the new French fries item, they might want to try the other festive items on McDonald’s Christmas menu. Participating Canadian locations are also offering the Maple & Cheddar Seriously Chicken Burger, and the Chocolate Caramel Shortbread McFlurry.

Photo credit: Instagram / @mcdonaldscanada