McDonald’s Brings Back Shamrock Shake This Month, but There’s a Catch

Fans of McDonald’s‘ Shamrock Shake look forward to the green treat every year in March, and this year, they’ll get to enjoy it twice — though only if they live in a certain city on the East Coast. Delish reports that McDonald’s decided to bring the Shamrock Shake back in September to support the Philadelphia Eagles at the start of their season, with the shakes available only in the greater Philadelphia area.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by McDonald’s (@mcdonalds) on Mar 1, 2019 at 7:01am PST

The Eagles kicked off their regular season on Sunday, Sept. 8 with a win over the Washington Redskins at their home venue, Lincoln Financial Field. The team has three more games in September — Sept. 15 at the Atlanta Falcons, Sept. 22 vs. the Detroit Lions and Sept. 26 at the Green Bay Packers — which gives Eagles fans three more chances to enjoy their Shamrock Shakes and a football game at the same time.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Fans originally began speculating about the shake’s return after signs began appearing in Philadelphia advertising the drink.

McDonald’s is selling shamrock shakes in September, which is crazy but I’m not gonna question a miracle — Marky Charms (@markycharms) September 12, 2019

PSA: Marlton McDonald’s has shamrock shakes available in SEPTEMBER for the eagles!!🍀😋🤪#bestfans — Alexandra Rose (@rozanski22) September 12, 2019

Shamrock shake in September 😍😍 pic.twitter.com/A9hj6QErE5 — G (@SlobbinDiddle) September 11, 2019

For the rest of us, we’ll just have to wait until March — or head to Philadelphia.

i want to drive to philly to get a shamrock shake — sam (@doctorcoochie) September 11, 2019

is it desperate if I ubereats a shamrock shake from a mcdonalds in philly to cleveland? asking 4 myself — Sarah Blocksidge (@SarahBlocksidge) September 12, 2019

The Shamrock Shake is a minty confection made of vanilla ice cream and syrup with whipped cream on top. The dessert arrives each year in time for St. Patrick’s Day and and stays in select stores for just a few weeks before going into hibernation until the next year.

Photo Credit: Vytautas Kielaitis / Shutterstock.com