McDonald’s Brings Back Old Favorite in New Year: Fresh Beef Patties

McDonald’s is flipping the “new year, new me” philosophy quite literally and going for a “new year, old me” attitude by bringing back an former menu item.

It’s been reported that the Golden Arches franchise is testing out “fresh, never-frozen beef patties” in several restaurant’s around Tulsa, Oklahoma. No word on when, or if, they’ll branch out in to other regional markets.

Videos by PopCulture.com

This may sound like a new experiment, but McDonald’s tried this once before, back in 1996, as noted by Today. They launched the Arch Deluxe burger, which featured never-frozen beef, but quickly discovered that, while it wasn’t a total failure, it wasn’t a complete success either.

McDonald’s may be trying to become a more all-encompassing-competitor with chain’s like Wendy’s, who have had a “fresh, never-frozen beef patties” business model for awhile, since their current model is already a contender against similar models like Burger King’s.

Hopefully for the global-conglomerate, their experiment will go well, as they’ve had some less-than-stellar headlines written about them lately.

According to a recent report, the United States-founded fast-food chain has been having trouble in India due to issues with its business partner there, Connaught Plaza Restaurants, or CPRL, and is closing 20 percent of their stores in the country.

CPRL claims that one of their most important food suppliers, Radhakrishna Foodland, has not been holding up its end of the deal, failing to provide supplies in a timely manner and sometimes not all.

“Almost all the outlets in east India have been shut because of the move by (the) logistics partner. Others (in north India) are also under pressure due to a supply crunch,” CPRL’s managing director, Vikram Bakshi, told reporters.

Bakshi claims Radhakrishna Foodland, “allegedly in collusion with McDonald’s Corporation and their wholly-owned subsidiary McDonald’s India Pvt Ltd…has decided to hold back stock paid for approximately Rs10 crore by us.”

However, the plot continues to thicken as Radhakrishna Foodland defends themselves by accusing CPRL of not paying them the money they are owed for the supplies ands services they provide, as reported by Quartz.

A spokesperson for McDonald’s commented on the situation and brushed off claims that they were involved in the squabble between CPRL and Radhakrishna Foodland.