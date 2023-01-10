McDonald's Brings Back Fan-Favorite Dessert, But There's a Catch

A fan-favorite desert is making its return to McDonald's. Guests heading to their local Golden Arches may soon be able to order the beloved Blueberry & Crème Pie, with several outlets and social media posts indicating that the treat is back on menus at select locations across the U.S.

A favorite on the ever-changing McDonald's dessert menu, the Blueberry & Crème Pie is similar to the fast food chain's other crème pies, featuring a long slot on top that shows the dual fillings. The pie is made with blueberries and vanilla flavored crème baked side-by-side in a flaky sugar-coated, baked crust, giving way to an "amazing" desert that one person said they "10/10 recommend."

"Overall, McDonald's Blueberry & Creme Pie turned out very well. The blueberry flavor comes across rather nicely and works well with the crème. The crust was slightly flaky with a nice, crispy surface. Inside, the creme was sufficiently creamy and sweet," Brand Eating wrote in a previous review for the menu item. "It paired nicely with the blueberry filling, which was fruity with a definite note of blueberry but was only slightly tangy. Neither filling was too runny and there were some whole blueberries in there. There was a good amount of filling inside and a well-balanced filling-to-crust ratio."

According to various social media posts, the pies began reappearing at selection McDonald's locations this month. It is unclear if the pies will reappear nationwide, though one thing is certain: they will only be on the menu for a limited time. Brand Eating reports that while prices vary, thy go around $1.29 for one or two for $2.19. Other pies currently available in select regions include Strawberry & Creme Pies and Holiday Pies.

The return of the Blueberry & Crème Pie is just one thing to get excited about. Also available at select locations, per Chew Boom, is a sweet deal that allows gets to Buy One, Get One For $1. According to the outlet, at select McDonald's locations guests can purchase a Big Mac, a 10-piece Chicken McNuggets, or a Quarter Pounder with Cheese, and get a second one for just $1. The offer has been spotted at locations in Missouri and Oregon. The chain is also reportedly offering large soft drinks for $1.59 – $1.69 in Colorado.