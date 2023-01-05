Burger King Is Bringing Back a Beloved Burger to the Menu

Burger King is bringing back a beloved burger that you definitely do not want to order if you have "staying in shape" on your New Year's resolutions list. The Quad BK Stacker, which includes four beef patties and four slices of American cheese, will be back at Burger King restaurants on Thursday, Jan. 5. The burger is part of the BK Stacker menu, which has been in and out of Burger Kings since 2006.

The Quad BK Stacker includes four beef patties, four slices of American cheese, bacon, and a special Stacker Sause all between a single sesame seed bun, reports Chew Boom. The Triple BK Stacker includes three beef patties and three slices of cheese. Less-adventurous Burger King fans can try the Double BK Stacker, which only includes two beef patties.

Burger King introduced the Stacker burgers in 2006, and they played a big role in helping the company attract customers in the years before the Great Recession. They were discontinued around 2013, but they returned in 2019. At that time, Burger King offered a Single Stacker King burger with only one patty, Chew Boom reported. No Quad BK Burger was offered though.

The BK Stacker burgers are not the only menu items returning to the Burger King menu in January. In December, The Fast Food Blog confirmed that the new Mexican Original Chicken Sandwich will soon be available. This is a twist on the Original Chicken Sandwich introduced in 1978. It includes a lightly breaded chicken breast with ghost pepper cheese and crispy fried jalapenos on a sesame seed bun.

Burger King also started selling a new Whopper Melts sandwich at select locations in December. A Fast Food Post reader told the site that their local Burger King began selling the Shroom n' Swiss Whopper Melt. This sandwich includes two quarter-pound flame-grilled Whopper Jr. patties with two slices of Swiss cheese, fire-roasted mushrooms, and Royal Sauce between two slices of toasted bread.

The fast-food chain also launched the new Italian Royal Crispy Chicken Sandwich in November. This features a crispy-fried white meat breast fillet with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese in a toasted potato bun. The Ghost Pepper Whopper with Orange Bun was also available in restaurants during October to celebrate Halloween. This sandwich featured a beef patty with spicy queso, ghost pepper cheese, crispy jalapenos, and bacon on an orange bun.