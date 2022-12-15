McDonald's Brings Back Holiday Favorite

A fan-favorite holiday drink has made its seasonal return to McDonald's. Now midway through December, and with the holiday season in full swing, the Golden Arches is spreading the yuletide joy by officially bringing back its beloved Peppermint Mocha, a staple beverage of the chilly months, though it seems not everyone will have the opportunity to treat themselves this season.

According to Chew Boom and various social media posts, the Peppermint Mocha is back on the menu at select McDonald's locations across the country. Available for a limited time each holiday season, McDonald's Peppermint Mocha is made with espresso beans that are sustainably sourced from Rainforest Alliance Certified farms, steamed whole or nonfat milk, peppermint chocolate syrup, and topped with whipped topping and chocolate drizzle. According to the item's official listing on the McDonald's website, the beverage is "the perfect holiday drink for warming up to chilly weather, with rich chocolatey and refreshing mint flavor."

While peppermint mochas have been on the menus at various chains, like Starbucks, for several weeks now, it seems McDonald's variation of the seasonal beverage has been a little slower to roll out. Brand Eating, which also reported that Peppermint Hot Chocolate is also available, first reported on the drink's return on Monday, with Chew Boom also confirming the news in a Wednesday report. On social media, reports of the drink's return first surfaced on Saturday.

At this time, McDonald's has not made an official announcement about the Peppermint Mocha's return, so it is unclear where exactly the drink is available. It seems that the beverage may just be rolling out in select locations, at least for the time being. Those who are unable to find the drink can try recreating it at home with CopyKat Recipe's McDonald's McCafe Peppermint Mocha recipe.

The return of the Peppermint Mocha is not the only way McDonald's is showing its holiday spirit. Earlier this month, the chain brought back Holiday Pies at McDonald's locations nationwide. The fast food restaurant chain also launched its first-ever SZN for Sharing event, a three-week affair running from Sunday, Dec. 4 through Sunday, Dec. 25 that gives fans the chance to score awesome deals and merch, including the coveted McGold Card, which gives cardholders free McDonald's for life.