Starbucks Winter 2023 Drinks and Menu Revealed

Starbucks is celebrating the new year with an all-new menu. On Tuesday, Jan. 3, the fan-favorite coffee chain welcomed back its annual winter menu, and the 2023 winter menu includes a mix of new and returning drinks and food items, including several pistachio-flavored beverages to help guests start the year off right.

Guests heading to their local Starbucks will now be able to place an order for Pistachio Latte. After first debuting on the menu in winter 2021, the fan-favorite drink is returning for the third year in a row. Available served hot, iced, or as a Frappuccino blended beverage, the Pistachio Latte combines Starbucks signature espresso and milk with the flavor of sweet pistachio. It is finished with a salted brown butter topping. Joining the Pistachio Latte this year is the new Starbucks Pistachio Cream Cold Brew. This all-new drink features Starbucks Cold Brew sweetened with vanilla syrup that is topped with silky pistachio cream cold foam and salted brown-buttery sprinkles.

(Photo: Starbucks)

"Pistachio is the perfect flavor to follow the holidays and carry us through the winter season," Rosalyn Batingan, part of the Starbucks beverage team, said. "Its smooth and sweet profile delivers a feeling of warmth and coziness, even when served cold. With the Pistachio Cream Cold Brew, coffee lovers will savor the ultra-smooth combination of pistachio cream cold foam atop our cold brew. We are also delighted to welcome back the Pistachio Latte, which pairs our signature espresso, steamed milk, and flavors of sweet pistachio with top notes of brown butter."

The two drinks pair perfectly with the 2023 winter menu's bakery case, which now once again boasts the Red Velvet Loaf. The beloved bakery item is a delicious vanilla cake swirled with classic red velvet cake. It is topped with white chocolatey icing. Also returning as part of the winter 2023 season is the Starbucks Tribute Blend, which first released I 2011 to celebrate Starbucks 40th anniversary. The coffee brings together four favorite origins, including herbal Sumatra, chocolatey Columbia, spicy Papua New Guinea, and fruit-forward Ethiopia.

All of these items and more are now available to order at your local Starbucks. Guests will want to act fast, though, as the winter menu is only a limited-time offering, meaning the menu items will go into retirement as the spring season nears.