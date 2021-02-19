McDonald's Blasted by Social Media for Latest Chicken Sandwich Drop

Many on social media are expressing frustration with McDonald's following its latest release. The fast food chain premiered the drop of its new chicken sandwich –– which was created to compete with the Popeye's Chicken sandwich craze that rocked the country last year and resulted in one death –– with swag packages including chicken hoodies for only $5 and a capsule created in partnership with producer Tay Keith. The company took to Twitter, telling its followers to refresh the website with the limited stock items on Thursday (Feb. 18) for the release. keep refreshing https://t.co/IahmU98pxK today at noon ET — McDonald's (@McDonalds) February 18, 2021 "We're excited to give fans early access to this sandwich and exclusive swag they can't get anywhere else to memorialize this great addition to our menu," said David Tovar, vice president of US communications for McDonald's, in a press release. The problem came immediately after the drop, leaving many fans disappointed after the various packages sold out in less than a minute.

As many speculated that bots were the reason behind the quick sell out status, one user aired their frustration saying, "Did you not have bot protection? It went live at 11:59 I enter my information and at 12 its sold out when i hit checkout!" SERIOUSLY!! Did you not have bot protection? It went live at 11:59 I enter my information and at 12 its sold out when I hit checkout! This is so sad all the mcdonalds fans don’t get anything and all the resellers get a clean sweep! @McDonalds please make this right with us FANS! — BrantleyThaDon (@TaffBrantley) February 18, 2021 prevnext

"Would be so much better to give everyone a random chance," someone tweeted. They also noted that the fast food restaurant would be smart to include sizes that range past XXL. Really tired of companies using speed to determine who gets what. It's always going to go to the bots. Would be so much better to give everyone a random chance.

One more thing, you're a food company. Offer sizes larger than 2X, sheesh — Darrell Martinsen (@chases_tornados) February 18, 2021 prevnext

"That site got botted to all hell bro," one user said. Apparently, many users were looking forward to purchasing the new limited stock hoodies that would come with the order. That site got botted to all hell bro. All I wanted was a hoodie. pic.twitter.com/ThzQIkcsRq — - ̗̀ Popcorn Shrimp ̖́- (@BroSpaghettio) February 18, 2021 prevnext

This long-time McDonald's fan was extremely disappointed that they were unable to receive a hoodie along with the new chicken sandwich drop. "I am questioning how you can sell out of a product if I am in the checkout line," she wrote. "This process has been very disappointing." I have been a fan of @Mcdonalds for years, but I am questioning how you can sell out of a #CHKNDrop product if I am in the checkout line. Bots? Only one hoodie per size? This process has been very disappointing. — Mistress Susan (@MistressSusanTV) February 18, 2021 prevnext

"I waited up for hours," this user tweeted, noting that he refreshed his browser shortly before the release. Sadly, he also missed out on the new chicken drop. "That's absurd. You must not have had very many available," he wrote. I waited up for hours and I refreshed at 8:59 PST and it went live a minute early. Had it in my cart and as I was putting in my cc info, it said sold out. That's absurd!! You must not have had very many available. So disappointing. — Joey (@JoeyinSC) February 18, 2021 prevnext

Some users like this one speculated that the reason behind the lack of orders was due to several "insiders" with their own password stealing the chance from McDonald's customers. Total BS stunt by @McDonalds ! Was in Queue for checkout and it said sold out. Lol.. pretty sure all the insiders ordered it with their “password” — {~MJ~} (@mjmacyy) February 18, 2021 prevnext