McDonald's Blasted by Social Media for Latest Chicken Sandwich Drop

By BreAnna Bell

Many on social media are expressing frustration with McDonald's following its latest release. The fast food chain premiered the drop of its new chicken sandwich –– which was created to compete with the Popeye's Chicken sandwich craze that rocked the country last year and resulted in one death –– with swag packages including chicken hoodies for only $5 and a capsule created in partnership with producer Tay Keith. The company took to Twitter, telling its followers to refresh the website with the limited stock items on Thursday (Feb. 18) for the release.

As many speculated that bots were the reason behind the quick sell out status, one user aired their frustration saying, "Did you not have bot protection? It went live at 11:59 I enter my information and at 12 its sold out when i hit checkout!"

"Would be so much better to give everyone a random chance," someone tweeted. They also noted that the fast food restaurant would be smart to include sizes that range past XXL. 

"That site got botted to all hell bro," one user said. Apparently, many users were looking forward to purchasing the new limited stock hoodies that would come with the order.

This long-time McDonald's fan was extremely disappointed that they were unable to receive a hoodie along with the new chicken sandwich drop. "I am questioning how you can sell out of a product if I am in the checkout line," she wrote. "This process has been very disappointing." 

"I waited up for hours," this user tweeted, noting that he refreshed his browser shortly before the release. Sadly, he also missed out on the new chicken drop. "That's absurd. You must not have had very many available," he wrote.

Some users like this one speculated that the reason behind the lack of orders was due to several "insiders" with their own password stealing the chance from McDonald's customers. 

"No protection at all against scalper bots," this user said. Maybe McDonald's will make some changes to hopefully prevent future disappointment with its releases. 

