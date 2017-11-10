Why You Might Want to Order Two Burgers at McDonald’s

While a trip to McDonald’s usually leaves some people with feelings of guilt after chowing down on fast food, there are a few tips you can utilize to make that binge just a little bit better for you.

According to registered dietitian and nutritionist Emily Field, instead of a burger and fries, you should order two burgers instead, with the resulting change in macronutrients adding up to a slightly better meal. Macronutrients include carbohydrates, proteins and fats, and the three combine to create a healthy diet that keeps your body running smoothly.

By consuming two burgers instead of a burger and fries, you’re upping your protein intake, which will keep you fuller longer. You’re also decreasing carbs and fats, so while your body will still get energy from the carbs you do eat, there won’t be quite so many of them. The extra burger will also help lead to a better balance of macronutrients.

“I want people to be able to approach any food, any situation, and know that they can still make a responsible choice for their body,” Field told Business Insider.

As for the switch from fries to burger number two, swapping out a plate of essentially carbs and fats for a balance between protein from the burger’s patty, carbs from the bun and the additional fats creates a better balance for fast food consumers.

Field said she advises her clients to plan meals by asking themselves,”How am I going to feel two hours after I eat that?”

“Try it out and see how you feel,” she said.

