McDonald's Adds New Burger to the Menu, but There's a Catch

A new burger is joining the Golden Arches' lineup. Known for fan-favorites like the Big Mac and Quarter Pounder, McDonald's is adding yet another name to the mix, officially adding the new Boseong Green Tea Pork Burger to the menu. However, not everyone will get the chance to be McLovin' it, as the new burger comes with a major catch.

The new burger features a burger made of Boseong Green Tea Pork, which UoH reports "is known for a tender texture with less smell," the outlet adding that "this burger uses the meat from pigs raised on the green tea fermented fodder in Boseong." According to Chew Boom, that patty is then layered with spicy cheese sauce, bacon, Korean cabbage, red onions and mayo. All of those ingredients are then cushioned between two buns.

Unfortunately for McDonald's fans stateside, the Boseong Green Tea Pork Burger is only available at McDonald's locations in Korea, where it will be on the menu for a limited time for a suggested price of 6,300 South Korean won, or roughly $4.81 US dollars. The burger is part of the china's "Taste of Korea" promotion, which was first introduced back in 2021. That line, first introduced at McDonald's Philipines, featured "burgers, fries, and desserts with flavors and elements from Korean cuisine," Rappler reported at the time. Items on the early menu included the K-Beef burger, the K-Chicken Burger, Strawberry Banana Sundae, and Honey Butter Fries.

Although fans in the U.S. likely won't get the chance to try any of the items in the Taste of Korea line, they aren't entirely out of luck. The fast food chain has brought several new additions to the U.S. menu in recent months, including the Hershey's Mix McFlurry. That McFlurry, which features vanilla soft serve with a mix of Hershey's signature candies swirled in, was spotted being tested in California earlier this summer, though it is unclear if McDonald's has plans to roll the new treat out nationwide.

Meanwhile, U.S. customers are also getting the chance to score some awesome deals. Beginning Monday, the fast food chain will give away a free iced coffee if customers make an order of $1 or more through its app. McDonald's will then offer r $5 Chicken McNuggets on Tuesday, with other offers set to be available in the app throughout the entire week.