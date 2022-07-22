McDonald's Offering Free Food Every Day Next Week

Camp McDonald's is marking the end of its July promotions with a barrage of free food and special deals. From now until the end of the month, McDonald's is offering daily deals on menu items like Big Macs, Chicken McNuggets, and McFlurrys, reports PEOPLE.

On Monday, July 25, the fast food chain will give away a free iced coffee if customers make an order of $1 or more through its app.The franchise will offer $5 Chicken McNuggets on Tuesday. And for those who order through the app, Wednesday is a buy one, get one free deal on any size McFlurry.

On Thursday, rapper Kid Cudi is dropping exclusive McDonald's-themed gear. This collection includes a Space Grimace Tee, Landing Footage Hoodie, Squad Tee, Launch Day Hat, Cadet Crewneck, Lift-off Hoodie, and more.

Landing Footage's black hoodie features the McDonald's logo over a moon photo on the front. The back features an astronaut holding a McDonald's flag with the words "Cudi's favorite camper in the universe. Camp McDonald's, July 2022, Planet Earth."A $1 minimum purchase is required on McDonald's' app to access the merchandise.

On Friday, July 29, customers will get a free McChicken with a minimum purchase of $1. And on Saturday, consumers can purchase Big Macs through the app for $2. Camp McDonald's launched on July 5 as a camp-themed promotion, lasting 27 straight days. In that time, the fast food company has introduced food deals, menu hacks, and merchandise collaborations.

The campaign also included other special merchandise, such as a Retro Grimace Pool Float and "Don't Trip" Camp McDonald's Collection courtesy of Free & Easy.

McDonald's has also hosted exclusive virtual concerts through the app featuring artists blackbear, Omar Apollo, and BIBI. A performance by Kid Cudi will conclude Camp McDonald's on Sunday, July 31. Purchasing $1 on the app is required to access the taping.