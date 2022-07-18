McDonald's Adds New Limited-Time Menu Item, But There's a Catch

A new item has arrived on the McDonald's menu, but not everyone will be McLovin' it. The beloved fast food restaurant chain has rolled out the all-new Chicken McCrispy Salt & Pepper, but unfortunately for most McDonald's fans, placing an order for the new menu item will require a plane ticket and passport.

Now available on the menu at McDonald's Singapore only, the Chicken McCrispy Salt & Pepper is a variation of the beloved. Chicken McCrispy. The menu item, per Chew Boom, features bone-in thighs and drumsticks seasoned with an "exceptional blend of salt, pepper parsley flakes," and a "mind-blowingly crisp," golden skin. Although the new dish is similar to the Chicken McCrispy, Mothership's Fasiha Nazren tried the new menu item and reported that the Chicken McCrispy Salt & Pepper "had noticeable specks of black pepper on it." However, it wasn't necessarily a win for tastebuds.

New salt & pepper Chicken McCrispy at McDonald’s S’pore from June 30, 2022https://t.co/uoeWabRvAk pic.twitter.com/iWkAxswJzT — Mothership.sg (@MothershipSG) June 29, 2022

"The salt and pepper version was disappointingly underwhelming," Narzen wrote. "The first bite was promising. The crispy batter tasted more seasoned (there's salt and pepper, go figure) than the classic, but that's about it. The chicken itself lacked the spice the classic Chicken McCrispy has, so the flavour for the salt and pepper version was more flat with every bite...Verdict: 3/10 for lack of creativity. I'm sorry, McDonald's, salt and pepper really isn't that revolutionary. It's still decent fried chicken, but let's just say it won't be the first chicken option I'd go for when I visit McDonald's.... or the second."

McDonald's lovers wanting to try the new Chicken McCrispy Salt & Pepper for themselves will need to travel to Singapore, where the menu item rolled out alongside the new Grapefruit McFizz and is currently available for a limited time only. Each two-piece order of Chicken McCrispy Salt & Pepper includes one thigh and one drumstick for $6.60 Singapore dollars, or about 4.72 US dollars.

U.S. McDonald's lovers aren't completely out of luck. Earlier this month, the fast food chain rolled out "Camp McDonald's," a virtual camp experience featuring a lineup of food deals, menu hacks, limited-edition merch and exclusive music performance. Available only on the McDonald's app, the menu features some of the brand's most popular items, including the Big Mac, Chicken McNuggets, and fries, with some of the items coming with some awesome deals. The chain was also recently spotted testing a new Hershey's Mix McFlurry at select locations in Southern California.