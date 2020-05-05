Mayor Bill de Blasio's 'Stabbing New Yorkers in the Back' Comment About Donald Trump Sparks Intense Reactions Online

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio recently bashed Donald Trump for "stabbing New Yorkers in the back, and the Comment has sparked some intense reactions online. De Blasio made the comment during his Tuesday morning briefing, blasting the U.S. President for his treatment of the state. "The president of the United States, a former New Yorker who seems to enjoy stabbing his hometown in the back, talking about 'no bailout' for New York," de Blasio said.

"What kind of human being sees the suffering here and decides that people in New York City don’t deserve help? What kind of person does that?" de Blasio went on to ask. The mayors comments stem from an interview that Trump did with the NY Post, wherin he was asked his thoughts about adding state bailouts to the next stimulus bill. "I think Congress is inclined to do a lot of things but I don’t think they’re inclined to do bailouts." he said. Trump then went on to say, "It’s not fair to the Republicans because all the states that need help — they’re run by Democrats in every case."

De Balsio chided Trump over this position, arguing that by taking a stance against state bailouts the president is potentially impacting first responders. "He's not inclined to do bailouts now? That means he's not inclined to help firefighters, EMTs, paramedics, police officers, doctors, nurses, health care workers." de Blasio said. "He's a pure hypocrite, given how much money he's put in the hands of the corporations and the wealthy already."