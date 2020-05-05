Mayor Bill de Blasio's 'Stabbing New Yorkers in the Back' Comment About Donald Trump Sparks Intense Reactions Online
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio recently bashed Donald Trump for "stabbing New Yorkers in the back, and the Comment has sparked some intense reactions online. De Blasio made the comment during his Tuesday morning briefing, blasting the U.S. President for his treatment of the state. "The president of the United States, a former New Yorker who seems to enjoy stabbing his hometown in the back, talking about 'no bailout' for New York," de Blasio said.
"What kind of human being sees the suffering here and decides that people in New York City don’t deserve help? What kind of person does that?" de Blasio went on to ask. The mayors comments stem from an interview that Trump did with the NY Post, wherin he was asked his thoughts about adding state bailouts to the next stimulus bill. "I think Congress is inclined to do a lot of things but I don’t think they’re inclined to do bailouts." he said. Trump then went on to say, "It’s not fair to the Republicans because all the states that need help — they’re run by Democrats in every case."
De Balsio chided Trump over this position, arguing that by taking a stance against state bailouts the president is potentially impacting first responders. "He’s not inclined to do bailouts now? That means he’s not inclined to help firefighters, EMTs, paramedics, police officers, doctors, nurses, health care workers." de Blasio said. "He’s a pure hypocrite, given how much money he’s put in the hands of the corporations and the wealthy already." The comments have certainly been generating a lot of conversation online. Scroll down to see what people are saying.
It’s funny how people talk about New York should not get Federal help. The state of NY is the second largest contributor to the Federal Government. If it weren’t for New York, California, Texas there would be many states that would not have any help— Jean Tejeda (@jlht75) May 5, 2020
New York should withhold paying federal taxes. Give Trump a taste of his own medicine. Trumps been bailed out more times than we can count.— Cristy (@cristy_hbic) May 5, 2020
Subways? Homeless? Releasing Criminals? The closer the government is to a situation the more they need to be engaged and responsible for their actions and results. Bad long term policy.— Chris Cuozzo (@thecuozz) May 5, 2020
Give me a break. New York was in financial trouble way before this hit.— Shane Faulkner (@BubAgs77) May 5, 2020
How do you stab people in the back with ventilators, beds and a medical ship?— David Barth (@david_barth) May 5, 2020
This is the debt of the states as if today. So why are we going to bail out states who cause this problem before the cororanvirus— Jerry Alexander (@JRA19591) May 5, 2020
Debt By State 2020https://t.co/s1Q3MouYLo
The states shouldnt receive bailouts. That is why states and cities have taxes. Its the state leaders job to plan for emergencies like these. Instead the Gov of NY spent billions on waste each year. I think the states should have to show what they spent money each year first.— Shawn Martin (@shawn0280) May 5, 2020
Only superficially is this an ad hominem position. 45’s comments had more to do with underscoring poor stewardship through frivolous spending, such as morphing an area into a sanctuary city; policies that incentivize lawbreaking at great expense to the law-abiding invite decay.— Sam Allen (@IRONSAM96) May 5, 2020
I have never in my life seen such a partisan hack in the White House. He should be helping all Americans, not worrying about which party they support. And it's worth noting that he was a long-time Democrat until only the GOP would entertain him as a candidate.— themamaheebs (@themamahebs) May 5, 2020
Shouldn't be a surprise....Donald Trump has been playing politics with this deadly pandemic from the begin — and this is the reason why Donald Trump is solely responsible for the 70,000 (and counting) American deaths from Covid-19.— Billy Robinson (@tlouishargon) May 5, 2020
Just when you thought he couldn't be more vindictive. Doesn't he know that no state is 100% Dem. But then, he wants to open up the country putting many at risk people to die.— RDC_Florida (@coleman_rhodie) May 5, 2020
This country relies on blue states, blue states are what the economy is relying on. Without us America is bankrupt (us as in CA, NY, etc.).— Markus Peterman (@PetermanMarkus) May 5, 2020
DT seems to act not as a POTUS, rather as candidate for elections. Campain weapon of Choice: China blame card. This guy is capable of further polarizing and destroying the US social fabric just for the sake of re-election and name legacy...— GV (@GV0357) May 5, 2020