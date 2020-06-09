Maurice Gordon's Family Demands Answers After He Was Killed by State Trooper

In the wake of George Floyd's death, other families are bringing to light instances of police violence across the nation; in this case, the family of Maurice Gordon, who was killed by a New Jersey state trooper in May. His mother told the Wall Street Journal that she "just wants answers" when it comes to the curious case of her son's murder.

Gordon, who was 28 and a resident of Poughkeepsie, New York, was killed by a New Jersey State Police trooper on May 23 after being pulled over on the Garden State Parkway. Not many details are revealed about what transpired the evening of his death as the investigation continues to look into the matter. Attorney General Gurbir Grewal said his team has "been working hard" in the initial investigation and shared that Gordon's family has been notified that they can view the footage before the public release of the video. His family is seeking answers in his shocking death.

"I can't eat, I can't sleep," Gordon's mother, Racquel Barrett, told the Wall Street Journal. The video of the incident is expected to be released soon, though details of what was seen were provided by William Wagstaff, the attorney for Gordon. Wagstaff said Gordon was frisked just prior to be put into the cruiser when approximately 30 minutes later after having no idea as to why he was being detained, Gordon attempted to get out of the vehicle. That's when Wagstaff says he was manhandled onto the ground before being shot and then handcuffed by the officer. Gordon was not armed when he was pulled over according to the police report.

The name of the officer has not been provided yet, to which Wagstaff people "want to know the name of the killer." The story of Gordon and how he died while under police custody comes on the heels of the nationwide protests that have spawned in the wake of Floyd's death in Minneapolis. In that case, all four officers, including Derek Chauvin, who was seen on the video kneeling on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes, have all been charged. Another case that occurred nearly two months ago involving Breonna Taylor has also been in the spotlight as of late. Having been shot to death in her apartment by Louisville police officers, no charges have been pressed and many protesters have demanded answers in her death.