Math Teacher Accused Of Having Sex With Three Male Students Faces Judge

A North Carolina math teacher faced a judge on Tuesday after being accused of having sexual relationships with three male students.

According to ABC 11, 25-year-old Erin McAuliffe has been charged with three counts of sexual activity with a student and one count of indecent liberties with a minor. She made her first court appearance this week in Nash County District Court.

This past May, detectives were notified that the teacher at Rocky Mount Preparatory School was allegedly engaging in sexual relationships with students.

The authorities have said that two of the students were 17 while the other was 16. The alleged cats reportedly took place off-campus, New York Post reports.

Erin McAuliffe is charged w/sexual activity w/students & indecent liberties w/a minor. Alleged crimes not committed where she worked.#abc11 pic.twitter.com/lTuzLpfiSD — Anthony Wilson (@AnthonyABC11) June 13, 2017

McAuliffe was arrested last week. She was booked at the Carteret County Jail under a $20,000 bond. She has been released on bond.

During her appearance in court, McAuliffe did not comment on her felony charges.

No comment from Erin McAuliffe after hearing felony sex w/minors charges read in court. She taught math @ Rocky Mt Prep b4 allegations#abc11 pic.twitter.com/c1hfGVam9s — Anthony Wilson (@AnthonyABC11) June 13, 2017

Todd Pipkin, the head of the public charter school in the area, said that McAuliffe’s last day of employment at Rocky Mount Preparatory School was on May 4.

“We have been fully cooperative with local law enforcement during the course of their handling of this matter,” school officials said in a statement.

A former student who graduated high school last year said they were infuriated by the sexual misconduct allegations.

“It’s very shocking and appalling that a person would do that with a student,” Dayvon Steel said during an interview with WNCN.