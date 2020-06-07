Mark Wahlberg's Hate Crimes Resurface: What to Know

1988 The most damning of the incidents for Wahlberg is the assault of two Vietnamese men back in 1988. It isn't his first brush with racial violence, but it is the most horrendous. Wahlberg was convicted due to the incident where he hit one of the men in the head with a wooden stick while stealing beer. The 16-year-old Wahlberg then hit another Vietnamese gentleman while attempting to avoid police, according to the Chicago Tribune. He served 45 days of a 90-day sentence for the attack.

1986 black children, yelling racial slurs at them and throwing rocks. This behavior continued the next day when Wahlberg and friends targeted a group of mostly black schoolchildren, including a victim from the day before according to the Chicago Tribune. Wahlberg reportedly did more of the same and was lated hit with a civil action for violating the victim's civil rights. "I don't really care who he is," victim Kristyn Atwood said about his attempted pardon. "It doesn't make him any exception. If you're a racist, you're always going to be a racist. And for him to want to erase it I just think it's wrong. … It was a hate crime and that's exactly what should be on his record forever."

1992 A third incident occurred in 1992 when Wahlberg broke the jaw of his neighbor, Robert D. Crehan. The assault charges were later dropped after Crehan accepted a settlement from Wahlberg's camp. According to the victim, Wahlberg kicked him while friend Derek McCall held him down. According to the criminal complaint against Wahlberg, Crehan says he did nothing to provoke the attack.

Apologies? Wahlberg has apologized several times for his past, including during the 1992 incident. He admitted to using racist language in 1986, apologized to the attack on the Vietnamese men, and claimed he had been drinking both times. He has also held to the notion that he is deserving of a second chance and wants to do well. "I took it upon myself to own up to my mistakes and go against the grain and not be a part of the gang any more – to say that I was going to go and do my own thing. Which made it 10 times more difficult to walk from my home to the train station, to go to school, to go to work," Wahlberg told The Guardian.

Pardon Attempt Wahlberg has made attempts to have his convictions scrubbed and pardoned. He even has the support of victim Johnny Trinh who accepted Wahlberg's apology and wanted to make efforts to get him pardoned. "I would like to see him get a pardon," Trinh said according to The Washington Post. "He should not have the crime hanging over him any longer. … He paid for his crime when he went to prison. I am not saying that it did not hurt when he punched me in the face, but it was a long time ago."