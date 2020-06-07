Mark Wahlberg Voices Support of Black Lives Matter With George Floyd Post

In the weeks since Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin murdered George Floyd, many celebrities have taken to social media to call for justice in this situation. Recently, Mark Wahlberg became one of the many stars to do precisely that, as he posted a photo of Floyd on Instagram and urged everyone to work together to fix this "problem." His post also featured his support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

On Instagram, Wahlberg posted a photo of Floyd alongside an emotional message about the current state of the country. The Daddy's Home star (who has faced backlash for his past hate crimes) wrote, "The murder of George Floyd is heartbreaking. We must all work together to fix this problem. I'm praying for all of us. God bless." At the end of his caption, the actor included the hashtag "#BlackLivesMatter" to showcase his support for the movement. (It should be noted that these widespread protests are not only calling for justice for Floyd, but they are also striving to highlight a few specific issues affecting the black community, including racial injustice and police brutality.)

Floyd was killed on May 25 after officer Chauvin knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes during an arrest. Chauvin and the three other cops who were involved in the incident — Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng, and Thomas Lane — were later fired. Authorities have since filed charges against all four men. On May 29, Chauvin was arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. Those charges were elevated to second-degree murder and manslaughter on Wednesday, as Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced at the time. Additionally, Ellison announced that the three other officers involved were all charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and manslaughter.

Ever since this tragedy occurred, celebrities like Wahlberg have spoken out to shed light on this grave injustice, with everyone from Oprah Winfrey to Lady Gaga opening up about this incident. In a lengthy post on Instagram, Gaga not only commented on Floyd's passing, but she also took aim at President Donald Trump, whom she wrote has "failed" this country. Her post read, in part, "We have known for a long time that President Trump has failed. He holds the most powerful office in the world, yet offers nothing but ignorance and prejudice while black lives continue to be taken. We have known he is a fool, and a racist, since he took office. He is fueling a system that is already rooted in racism, and racist activity, and we can all see that it is happening. It's time for a change."