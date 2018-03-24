Kris Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian Show Support for March for Our Lives: ‘We Stand in Solidarity’

Kris Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian both tweeted their support for the March For Our Lives events taking place across the country on Saturday.

Jenner and Kardashian took to Twitter voicing their support for “common sense gun safety laws” and to stop the tide of mass shootings and school shootings in the United States.

“We stand in solidarity with the survivors of gun violence and student activists who are calling for action on common sense gun safety laws at [March For Our Lives] around the country today!!” wrote Kris Jenner.

“Today we stand with the survivors of gun violence and student activists who are calling for action on common sense gun safety laws at [March For Our Lives] around the country! This is the beginning of a safer future,” wrote Kourtney Kardashian.

Their endorsements came along with that of Kim Kardashian, who flew to Washington D.C. to march alongside many of the survivors from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, where 17 people died last month in the Parkland, Florida school shooting.

“So ready to March today!” Kim Kardashian wrote. “Landed in D.C. [with] North [and] Kanye. We stand in solidarity with the survivors of gun violence [and] students who are calling for action on common sense gun safety laws at [March For Our Lives] around the country.”

The 37-year-old reality star kept fans updated on the march through her Instagram story, where she posted snapshots of the inspiring event.

The students who organized the march hoped to make their school the last one ever to experience a tragedy of this magnitude. Already, there have been several more school shootings in the five weeks since the one at Stoneman Douglas High, including one in Great Mills High School in Maryland, where one student killed two others.

The student activists have slightly differing views on how best to approach the problem of gun control and school violence, but they all seem to agree that lobbying groups and politicians who take their money are they biggest obstacle to overcome.

Their unifying message seems to be one of warning to the lawmakers who accept donations from groups like the NRA, as that can effectively prevent any change to gun policy in the United States.