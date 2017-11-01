Manhattan Truck Attack Terrorist Identified

Authorities have revealed the name of the terrorist behind Tuesday afternoon’s truck attack in Manhattan.

Sayfullo Habibullaevic Saipov, 29, has been apprehended by New York City police.

Saipov legally immigrated from Uzbekistan in 2010, and has lived in both New Jersey and Florida, CBS reports. He has a minimal criminal record with only four traffic tickets to his name.

Authorities believe he was acting as a “lone wolf” with no official ties to a terrorist organization. However, there was reportedly a note on at the scene referencing ISIS.

Police say Saipov deliberately drove a Home Depot rental truck into a pedestrian and bike path north of Chambers Street and a few blocks away from the World Trade Center at 3:05 p.m.

He killed at least eight people on his rampage and injured at least 11 others.

The driver kept barreling through the area until he collided with a school bus. Two adults and two children were injured in that collision.

Police then responded to the scene and confronted him. The assailant exited the truck with a paintball gun and a pellet gun. Police then shot him and he was then taken into custody.

CBS also reports that Saipov yelled “Allahu Akbar” (Arabic for “God is great”) as he exited the truck.

Authorities are currently digging through records and electronic devices to find out more information about Saipov and the attack.