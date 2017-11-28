Man Accidentally Kills Himself After Pulling Pin From Hand Grenade to Pose for Photo

A man in Russia died after posing for pictures with a hand grenade.

Alexander “Sasha” Chechik, from Labinsk in the Krasnodar region, suffered catastrophic injuries to his lower body after he pulled the pin in a hand grenade to pose for pictures, which he sent to his friends, the Daily Mail reports.

According to police, Chechik had sent several images to friends showing him posing with the explosive. Worried friends immediately began replying, asking where he was and if he was alright.

“Listen, don’t do stupid things. Where are you?” one of his friends pleaded. The grenade detonated only seconds later, immediately killing the 26-year-old.

Investigators believe that Chechik’s death was accidental and not a suicide, stating that they think the man may have expected the grenade to be safe as long as he didn’t throw it.

The Russian Investigative Committee is probing the incident.