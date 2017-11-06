Man Jumps to His Death From New York’s Trump Tower

A man jumped to his death Early Sunday off the roof of Trump International Hotel and Tower, just off Central Park, police said.

First responders moved the body of the unidentified man, who seemed to plunge 44 stories from the top of the building, just before 8 a.m, NY Daily News reports.

The building is home to a luxury hotel and apartments, nearly a mile from the president’s New York City offices and triplex apartment in Trump Tower.

The victim landed just behind the marquee of the hotel, not far from the sidewalk. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities are continuing their investigation, but said there were no early signs of foul play.

New York City Marathon runners were expected to travel near the hotel in the final part of the race.