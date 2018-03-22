Man Attempts to Hang Himself in Parliament as Horrified Politicians Look On

A man attempted to hang himself by leaping from the public gallery of the Dutch parliament in front of politicians.

A 65-year-old man, who has not yet been named, has been left injured after he fell several yards after jumping from a public viewing gallery of the Dutch parliament as horrified politicians looked on, the Daily Mail reports.

A public video feed of the speakers’ podium captured the reaction of one politician member as the man, who police have confirmed is from Groenlo, Netherlands, jumped from the public gallery into the chamber of the House of Representatives at around 12 p.m. on Thursday, March 22.

According to eyewitness reports, the man had appeared to be agitated before the suicide attempt. He was allegedly pacing back and forth before he tied something to a railing and jumped off.

“The man had an object around his neck, which was tied to the stand,” authorities told local newspapers.

Shocked politicians, who had witnessed the incident, immediately rushed to the man’s aid. Photos shared on social media reportedly showed the man receiving first aid on a lawmaker’s desk and later being carried out of parliament on a stretcher.

Police confirmed agents from the Security and Security Department were on site and helped the man before he was taken to the hospital. They added that agents from the Department of Security and Security are present in the House of Representatives to maintain public order during the meetings.

The man’s current condition is not known.