Man Clings to Life After Teens Throw Sandbag From Interstate Overpass

A Michigan man is clinging to life after a group of teens tossed a sandbag from an overpass.

Marquise Byrd, 22, was traveling southbound on Interstate 75 when he was struck by a sandbag tossed near the Indiana Street overpass in Toledo, Ohio, the The Toledo Blade reports. According to police, the sandbag crashed through the window that Byrd, who is from Warren, Michigan, was a front-seat passenger in, striking him in the head. He was treated on scene for his injuries and rushed to a local hospital where he is reportedly in critical condition.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The group of four teens, aged 13 and 14, were arrested and booked in the Lucas County Juvenile Detention Center on charges of felonious assault. Should Byrd die from his injuries, the state will upgrade the charges to homicide. Lori Olender, deputy prosecutor of the juvenile division, said that they could face additional charges, including vandalism.

Police allege that the teens had struck other vehicles with sandbags, though no other injuries were reported.

The teens will make their next court appearance on Dec. 29.