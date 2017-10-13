Man Accuses Ex of ‘Set up’ After Being Busted Posting Her Nude Photos in Revenge

A Fairfield, Connecticut man was arrested for allegedly using “revenge porn” to get back at his ex-girlfriend. However, he claims she created the accounts with her nude photos to get back at him.

Gabrielle Quinones was charged with unlawful dissemination of intimate images and second degree charges of stalking and harassment, according to the Connecticut Post. The 34-year-old was held on $20,000 bond.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Police say Quinones and the 23-year-old Fairfield woman broke up last year. In November, he was told to stay away from her, but they got back together in February. A month later, she called police because he kept sending her texts.

The woman claims he took nude photos of her without permission and created an online pornography profile using the images.

Quinones said the woman was a stripper who didn’t object to taking nude photos. He denied creating the profile and suggested the woman created it in a scheme to get payback.

Quinones will be in court on Tuesday in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

Connecticut does have a law against “revenge porn,” and a person can be charged with “unlawful dissemination of an intimate.” A person can be found guilty if the person shared an intimate photo of another person without the permission of the person in the photo. It’s considered a Class A Misdemeanor, which comes with a possible jail sentence of up to one year and a fine up to $2,000.