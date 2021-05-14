Madeleine McCann Case Sees New Evidence Against Prime Suspect in Disappearance

✖

The case of Madeleine McCann has puzzled authorities and onlookers for years, acting almost like Europe's tragic version of the JonBenet Ramsey story. According to The Sun, new evidence has been delivered to police that may finally close the case.

McCann went missing at three years old, disappearing from an Algarve apartment her parents, Kate and Gerry, stayed in 2007. The search and investigation grabbed headlines, with the mystery behind it driving theories for years until June 2020, when German police named convicted rapist Christian Brueckner as the suspect behind the disappearance.

Police are now saying the evidence they've received bolsters the case they had been building since last year, refusing to disclose what kind of evidence it is but sharing how important it could be. "We have gathered new evidence that adds further to the case we are building against our main suspect," prosecutor Hans Christian Wolters said. "We are still building the case and at some time in the future we shall share the details with the suspect and his lawyer — but now is not the time. I cannot disclose the type of evidence we have been given, it is not forensic I can tell you that but it is new circumstantial evidence which all adds to the working theory that he is the man responsible."

Authorities have already said that Brueckner allegedly was behind the abduction of McCann, but the concrete proof was not available. Brueckner is currently serving 7 years behind bars for raping a 72-year-old American woman in 2005. This crime came two years before the disappearance of McCann, something the police are now confident he has a connection to after the new evidence.

"We have always insisted that the man we identified as the main suspect is the man we believe committed the crime and we are not looking for anyone else. I am optimistic that we will solve this case," Wolters said. "We have found no evidence that suggests he is not guilty of this crime and we have found a lot of evidence that suggests he is guilty but I am forbidden to go into these details."

Word is that investigators will formally charge Brueckner by the end of the summer, with the operation as whole hitting delays due to the coronavirus pandemic. McCann's parents have not given up on their daughter either, making that promise during an 18th birthday tribute to McCann on Facebook.