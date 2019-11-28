Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Viewers Flip Over Lip Syncing Flubs

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade viewers are too clever for performers trying to lip sync this year. Along with the anticipation to find out if the parade’s iconic balloons would get to come up due to wind hazards, fans of the annual holiday tradition were ready to point out lip syncing messiness during the performances. This year Celine Dion, Black Eyed Peas, Billy Porter, Jimmy Fallon and The Roots, Idina Menzel, characters from Sesame Street and Santa Claus are expected to make appearances/perform during the event.

Even before the parade began, viewers were already expressing their cringe-worthy anticipation to seeing performers flubbing their lip syncing during the event.

Watching this parade even though it’s lowkey embarrassing watching everyone lip sync 💀 #MacysParade — Dixin Ma’ass (@jiyongtea) November 28, 2019

“I think all the singers at the macys parade lip sync,” one user commented.

“[Macy’s] Not even a min into #parade and 1st group out lip sync nightmare. Why?? Drop the mike & just let them dance,” another spectator tweeted.

“Time for my annual #MacysThanksgivingDayParade rant… I can’t stand watching people lip sync performances. I get the challenges of live mics in a parade, so why not just let more than 10 marching bands perform instead!” another Twitter user suggested.

The #MacysDayParade should be the lip sync prereq for @RuPaulsDragRace. pic.twitter.com/jjGbzjGUoi — 𝐬 𝐩 𝐞 𝐧 𝐜 𝐞 𝐫 (@thespencerlynn) November 28, 2019

“Did the pilgrims put on a big lip sync performance for the native Americans? Or did they actually sing?” another user joked.

“I’m gonna set the record straight this year, bc last year my tweet was blasted on the news incorrectly. We are all aware that the artists lip sync, and understand why, so when we mock the stars for it, it’s not bc they’re doing it, it’s bc of how bad they are at it. That is all,” another user commented, clearly still thinking about a popular tweet from last Thanksgiving.