Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Will Not Go on as Usual This Year and Fans Are Upset
The Thanksgiving Day parade will not be carrying on this year the way fans know it due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak. For decades, the annual celebration has been adorned with massive floating balloons, thousands of people lining the streets of New York City and national commentators broadcasting live from the event. However, this year, while there will still be something special in store, it will be different and social media users have thoughts about it.
"It will not be the same parade we're used to, it will be a different kind of event," NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio said. "They're reinventing the event for this moment in history and you will be able to feel the spirit and the joy of that day on television, online, not a live parade but something that will really give us that warmth and that great feeling we have on Thanksgiving Day."
In a separate statement made by Macy's, they also addressed the change saying, "For more than 90 years, Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade has kicked off the holiday season with its signature entertainment spectacle, making it one of the world's most beloved events. Following our successful, safe and innovative production of Macy's 4th of July Fireworks, it is our intention to similarly reimagine Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade this November. Stay tuned for more details later this fall."
As a result, more famous gatherings and celebrations will also be canceled and postponed to the following year including the Rockettes' Radio City Christmas Spectacular. "We regret that the 2020 production of the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes presented by Chase has been canceled due to continued uncertainty associated with the COVID-19 pandemic," the company said in a statement. "We are disappointed for everyone involved with the show, as well as for the many fans who make the Christmas Spectacular a cherished part of their holiday tradition. We look forward to welcoming audiences back for the 2021 production, which is on sale now." They went on to state that all tickets purchased for this year's production will be refunded, marking this the first time in almost 90 years the Rockettes will not take the state at Radio City Music Hall.
Fans have taken to social media to air their thoughts on the matter and many had mixed emotions. Scroll through the responses in the slideshow below.
The US is approaching 200,000 COVID related deaths and people are really mad that the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade isn't going to be live?
THAT is what makes them angry? pic.twitter.com/ZHT5nVnaX2— Red Parrot Games (@Bartleby228) September 14, 2020
Sad for New Yorkers & tourists who'll miss the "excitement" of a live parade, but they can be thankful to miss the "excitement" of getting coughed on & possibly infected not just with Covid, but regular flu, colds, etc.— Natural Flirt Gamer 🌸 (@NFlirtGamer) September 14, 2020
They'll join the rest of us who watch it on TV. 🦃
I seriously doubt that the virus will ever go away even into next year, so going virtual this year makes sense.— Rebecca Clark (@Rbcachu92) September 14, 2020
Well I'm not watching this year— BJ Holstege #NicktoonsMatter (@GrouchMan21) September 14, 2020
Yes.— Star Nova #UNMASK (@StarUltranova) September 14, 2020
They don't want it live for two reasons: 1) Antifa interference and 2) Gotta edit out those boarded up businesses in the background— HeddaGabler (@hotasatoaster) September 14, 2020
1) Since Macy’s is in financial trouble, why are they even having a parade? 2) What high school in their right mind would allow their band to play in the parade if they were previously invited, given the lack of safety?— Mark Brown (@markbrown1164) September 14, 2020
why not destroy Christmas, do to Christmas what you have done to NY— laura johnson (@laurajo82878461) September 14, 2020
Would be funny to show last years parade and then watch all the Karens run down to Macy’s to scream at the crowd for not wearing masks!! 🤪— Pam🇺🇸 (@GrannsHouse) September 14, 2020
Just throwing this out there, but if you're a grown adult and you have strong opinions about the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade being canceled... you may wanna get a life.
You live a very charmed life. pic.twitter.com/7QzSDspPeU— Jimmy Likes Pizza (@JimmyGlenn711) September 14, 2020
A parade... with nobody there.
How sad.— Wildomar999 (@Wildomar9991) September 14, 2020
Why would anyone watch a virtual parade? Why even have it?— Paula K🇺🇸 (@shadowop) September 14, 2020
They might as well show last year's and be done with it.
Couldn’t they just wear masks?— American (@cupyours2) September 14, 2020
*200,000 people in the US die from COVID-19*
Americans: 🤷♂️🤷♂️🤷♂️
*Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade gets canceled*
Americans: pic.twitter.com/l5uaoDvoH9— B. Gay (@bgay4real) September 14, 2020
It is just as well. Macy’s probably can’t afford it this year. And, they may need to consider, relocating from NYC.— Marla Hohner (@marlahohner) September 14, 2020
He really trying to ruin NYC, huh? pic.twitter.com/134857d7DG— Clyde Frog (@clyde_frog17) September 14, 2020
People never cease to amaze me with how selfish they can be, even during times like this— Jordan Davis☺️ (@JTay_98) September 14, 2020
People are angry they don’t get to see a giant ass Spongebob float over Times Square— Katie Anne (@PghKtx89) September 14, 2020
If y'all are mad about the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade I have bad news for you about New Years Eve in Times Square.— JOY 🌹 (@oharasemmy) September 14, 2020
People are angry at them canceling the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade?? What did they think was gonna happen??— channing (@quarantinetime) September 14, 2020