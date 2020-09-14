Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Will Not Go on as Usual This Year and Fans Are Upset

The Thanksgiving Day parade will not be carrying on this year the way fans know it due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak. For decades, the annual celebration has been adorned with massive floating balloons, thousands of people lining the streets of New York City and national commentators broadcasting live from the event. However, this year, while there will still be something special in store, it will be different and social media users have thoughts about it.

"It will not be the same parade we're used to, it will be a different kind of event," NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio said. "They're reinventing the event for this moment in history and you will be able to feel the spirit and the joy of that day on television, online, not a live parade but something that will really give us that warmth and that great feeling we have on Thanksgiving Day."

In a separate statement made by Macy's, they also addressed the change saying, "For more than 90 years, Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade has kicked off the holiday season with its signature entertainment spectacle, making it one of the world's most beloved events. Following our successful, safe and innovative production of Macy's 4th of July Fireworks, it is our intention to similarly reimagine Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade this November. Stay tuned for more details later this fall."

As a result, more famous gatherings and celebrations will also be canceled and postponed to the following year including the Rockettes' Radio City Christmas Spectacular. "We regret that the 2020 production of the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes presented by Chase has been canceled due to continued uncertainty associated with the COVID-19 pandemic," the company said in a statement. "We are disappointed for everyone involved with the show, as well as for the many fans who make the Christmas Spectacular a cherished part of their holiday tradition. We look forward to welcoming audiences back for the 2021 production, which is on sale now." They went on to state that all tickets purchased for this year's production will be refunded, marking this the first time in almost 90 years the Rockettes will not take the state at Radio City Music Hall.

