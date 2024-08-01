Customers were dissatisfied with the fit of the leggings due to their V-shaped seam.

Athletic apparel company Lululemon Athletica has recently withdrawn a new line of leggings from the market following a wave of customer dissatisfaction. The product in question, dubbed "Breezethrough," was designed for hot yoga enthusiasts but quickly became the center of controversy due to its perceived unflattering fit and questionable quality.

The Breezethrough leggings, which retailed for just under $100, were fast-drying fabric initially promoted as a "cool innovation" for those participating in high-temperature studio workouts such as hot yoga, Pilates, and Barre. However, shortly after their July 9 release, the product began receiving mixed reviews, with many customers expressing disappointment and frustration.

The primary source of contention stemmed from the leggings' distinctive V-shaped seam design, which extended to the waistband. This unique feature, possibly inspired by popular TikTok fashion trends, was intended to enhance the wearer's silhouette, according to the Wall Street Journal, which reviewed old company emails. Unfortunately, for many customers, the result was quite the opposite. Numerous buyers reported that the leggings had an unflattering effect on their figures, with some even describing the seam placement as creating a "whale tail" appearance.

One disgruntled customer shared their experience on a Lululemon-focused Reddit thread, lamenting, "I tried them on and they literally make [me] look rectangular." Another user humorously remarked, "All I could see was a whale tail/giant arrow pointing to my butt crack."

In addition to the controversial seam design, customers also raised concerns about the fabric's thinness. Some reported that the material was excessively sheer, potentially leading to embarrassing situations during yoga poses or other athletic activities.

Responding to mounting criticism, Lululemon made the swift decision to halt sales of the Breezethrough line. A company spokesperson stated, "We have made the decision to pause on sales for now to make any adjustments necessary to deliver the best possible product experience."

This isn't the first time Lululemon has faced challenges with its products. In 2013, the company encountered a similar situation when it had to recall a line of yoga pants due to excessive sheerness. That incident resulted in a significant drop in stock prices and led to the departure of the company's chief product executive.

The Breezethrough debacle comes at a challenging time for Lululemon. The company's stock has experienced a substantial decline, losing approximately half its value over the past year. As of the latest reports, shares were trading at $261, rebounding slightly from a recent low of $247.32, which marked the lowest point since 2020.

Financial analysts attribute this downturn to growing investor concerns about Lululemon's ability to maintain its impressive growth rates in an increasingly competitive market. The athletic apparel sector has become increasingly crowded, with numerous brands offering similar products at more affordable price points.

Despite these challenges, Lululemon's CEO, Calvin McDonald, remains optimistic about the company's future. In a recent earnings call, he emphasized the strength of the business and highlighted international markets as a potential source of growth. McDonald also acknowledged some missteps from the previous year, particularly in the women's apparel category, stating, via Fortune, "When looking at women's, we did not maximize the business in the U.S., which was the result of several missed opportunities, including a color palette and our core assortment, particularly in leggings that were too narrow."