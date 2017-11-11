People Are Freaking out After Little Debbie Implied It’d Be Ditching a Favorite Treat

Is Little Debbie about to retire your favorite snack? A tweet posted by America’s top snack cake brand certainly suggested so, and people were not happy.

Twitter users immediately rose to the challenge of defending their favorite Little Debbie snack.

One Twitter user warned that if Nutty Buddys or Christmas Tree Cakes weren’t saved Little Debby would have to be answering to her children.

Get rid of the oatmeal cream pies. If you discontinue the Nutty Bars, or the Christmas Tree cakes, my children might go “Lord of the Flies” on you, and it would be YOUR fault. — HRevis (@maddhaddie) November 9, 2017

I am ending my conversation here. Beyonce’ eats Honey Buns which proves they are the superior snack. pic.twitter.com/C8mp2RHUda — Charisse Gibson (@OkayCharisse) November 10, 2017



Another warned the company not to touch the Nutty Buddys.

You can take the tree, the buns and even the sandwiches, but for God sakes, DONT TAKE THE NUTTY BUDDIES! #OneGottaGo https://t.co/k9NLguDqVy — Brian Allen (@BrianAllenOne) November 10, 2017

Save the oatmeal cream pies. I need them! — R.L. Stine (@RL_Stine) November 10, 2017

“None of the products we listed on the Twitter post are in danger of going away,” Mike Gloekler, a spokesperson for Little Debbie’s parent company McKee Foods, told TODAY Food. “Our Little Debbie social media team thought it would be fun to get in on the #OneGottaGo Twitter meme, which asks a fairly tough question — if you had to live without one of four things you really love, which would it be?”

Gloekler also added that something major would have to happen for one of the beloved snack cakes to be retired for good.