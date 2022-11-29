Alcoholic Seltzer Recalled

Seltzer drinkers in Australia should be careful before taking their next sip. Last week, Moon Dog Brewery recalled two of its popular Moon Dog Fizzler Alcoholic Setlzer varieties. The drinks included "excess" alcohol and carbonation, which could cause illness or injury if consumed. The recall was published by Food Standards Australia & New Zealand.

The recall covers Moon Dog Fizzer Alcoholic Seltzer 6% Summer Berry and Grape flavors. They are available in mixed-flavor packages of 10 cans and "3x10" packs that include 30 cans. They have best-before dates of Aug. 1, 2023; Aug. 2, 2023; and Aug. 30, 2023. The product was sold at Liquorland, First Choice Liquor Market, and Vintage Cellars stores in the five mainland states of Australia. They were only sold at Liquorland stores in Tasmania.

(Photo: Food Standards Australia & New Zealand)

The recall is due to "secondary fermentation," according to Moon Dog Brewery. The drinks contain "excess alcohol and carbonation may cause illness/injury if consumed." No injuries have been reported yet. A spokesperson for Moon Dog told 7News it was "highly unlikely" that drinking the product is risky. However, Food Standards Australia still warned that consumers should not drink the recalled product. Instead, the drinks should be disposed of.

Moon Dog Brewery was founded by brothers Josh and Jake Uljans with their friend Karl van Buuren in Melbourne in 2010, according to the company's website. They started brewing in the nearby Melbourne suburb of Abbotsford with old dairy equipment. The company is now based in Preston, another suburb of Melbourne in Victoria.