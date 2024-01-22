Publix Sauce Recalled Due to 'Risk of Serious or Life-Threatening' Reaction

Health officials in seven states are alerting consumers to an urgent recall of a popular sauce sold at Publix. On Jan. 8, Ventura Food issued a voluntary recall of Publix Deli Carolina-Style Mustard BBQ Sauce after it was discovered that the sauce may contain an undeclared fish (anchovy) allergen.

The recall only affects Publix Deli Carolina-Style Mustard BBQ Sauce, according to a notice shared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Sauces affected by the recall have UPC code 0 41415 57162 4 and a Use By Date of April 08, 2024. The product was sold in a 2-ounce package size at Publix stores in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia. No other products are impacted by the recall.

Per the FDA's notice, the recall was issued as the result of a labeling error. Bottles of Publix Deli Carolina-Style Mustard BBQ Sauce actually contain Traditional Sweet & Spicy BBQ Sauce, a sauce that may contain a fish (anchovy) allergen. The allergen, however, is not declared on the label, meaning the product poses "the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction" to those with an allergy or severe sensitivity to fish (anchovy). According to the London Allergy and Immunology Centre, allergic reactions to anchovy typically occur when the fish is eaten and begin within minutes of ingesting the food. Symptoms include digestive distress, including stomach ache, cramping, diarrhea, and vomiting. The FDA said there have been no reported cases of illness in connection to consumption of the recalled Publix sauce at this time.

Due to the health risk associated with undeclared allergens, Ventura Food and the FDA urged consumers who purchased the recalled Publix Deli Carolina-Style Mustard BBQ Sauce "to discard it immediately." Consumers may also return the sauce to their local store for a full refund. The notice added that "Publix Super Markets have removed all affected products from its shelves. No other Ventura Foods products are affected by this recall." Those with questions regarding the recall can contact Ventura Foods Customer Relations at (888) 500-0086.

The recall marks just the latest to hit Publix and was issued just a few days after Fresh Express issued a voluntary recall of a Fresh Express Spinach, and Publix Spinach distributed to retailers in seven states due to a potential health risk from Listeria monocytogenes. Days earlier, Publix Super Markets, Inc. recalled batches of private label Egg Custard Pie purchased Publix stores in Monroe, Miami-Dade, Broward or Palm Beach counties due to the possible presence of an undeclared coconut allergen. No illnesses were reported in either of those recalls.