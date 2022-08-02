Amazon.com Has Been Selling Baby Bottles With Lead Violations for Years, Recall Issued

Amazon.com has been selling baby bottles with lead violations for years, and now a recall has been issued for the product. According to a posting from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, First Choice Glass Baby Bottles have been recalled by NUK, due to a "violation of the federal lead content ban." These specific bottles are sold exclusively on Amazon.com, so anyone who purchased them needs to be aware of this recall.

In a description of the recall situation, the CPSC explains, "This recall involves NUK-branded First Choice glass baby bottles (ASIN B0027SVJ9O) which were manufactured for the UK market only and not intended for sale in the United States. The glass bottles have a latex teat intended for 0 to 6 months old in 240 mL size. The brand name NUK is in white lettering, a graduated volume scale in white markings, and white and gray stars are on the outside of the bottle. Only the NUK-branded glass baby bottles described above that were manufactured for the UK market are included in this recall."

NUK has announced a recall of the NUK First Choice 240mL Glass Baby Bottle, as the markings on the outside of the bottles contain lead levels that exceed the federal lead content ban. The safety notice & instructions for customers can be found at https://t.co/aPzIaoRqCY. pic.twitter.com/EbXKmyL6s9 — Huron County Public Health (HCPH) (@HuronCoHealth) July 29, 2022

Regarding how the recall will be remedied, the CPSC confirmed, "Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled glass baby bottles. Contact NUK for information on how to return the recalled baby bottle and receive a full refund. Consumers can register for a kit to return the baby bottles for free at www.recall.nuk-usa.com. Astir Care (Amazon seller) is contacting all known purchasers directly." No injuries were reported from the use of the bottle, but the CPSC did confirm that the products were sold "online at Amazon.com from January 2018 to May 2022 for about $20."

For those curious about the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, it is a department "charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years." The CPSC also reminds citizens that "federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC." For more information, check out the CPSC website at this link.