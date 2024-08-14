Health officials are warning consumers of an urgent recall impacting a popular chocolate bar. All Marabou Sea Salt Chocolate Bars made by A Swedish Candy Co. have been recalled after it was found they possibly contain undeclared allergens, meaning they pose the risk for a "serious or life-threatening allergic reaction."

The New York-based company recalled the chocolate bars on Aug. 2 after it was determined they may contain undeclared almonds, wheat, and nuts "outside of its allergen profile," according to a notice shared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Per the notice, "the packaging disclosed the product contained 'traces of nuts and wheat.'" The company's distributor, Ert Godis, informed BonBon of the recall, and the products were immediately "removed from the sales floor and subsequently destroyed at every retail location."

The recall impacts all Marabou Sea Salt chocolate bars, which were sold in BonBon retail stores "at 130 Allen St., 1220 Lexington Ave. and 705 Driggs Ave. in New York City, where it was sold alongside other pre-packaged imported products. The recalled chocolate bars measure 9 inches by 4 inches in size and weigh 185 grams. The bars were sold in yellow packaging with the "Marabou" trademark font and logo in red and the word "havvsalt," the Swedish word for "salt," also on the packaging. The production codes are OUV0134912 and OUV0140643, with expiration dates of 04.09.2024 and 09.11.2024 impacted.

No illnesses have been reported in connection to the recalled chocolate bars at this time. However, the company and health officials urged consumers who purchased the recalled Marabou Sea Salt Chocolate Bars to returned to the place of purchase for a full refund. A Swedish Candy Co. can also be contacted by telephone on 212-786-0094 between 10 a.m. and 12 a.m. Monday through Sunday.

The products pose the "risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction" to consumers with an allergy or severe sensitivity to almonds and wheat, per the notice. Common symptoms of a food allergy include feeling dizzy or lightheaded, itchy skin or a raised rash, swelling of the lips, face and eyes, stomach pain, diarrhea, and coughing, wheezing, breathlessness, noisy breathing or a hoarse voice, among others, per the NHS. In some instances, consumption of an allergen can cause anaphylaxis, a life-threatening reaction that narrows the airways and can block breathing.