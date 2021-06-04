Fisher-Price Rock N Play 4-in-1 Recalled After 4 Infants Die

✖

Mattel's Fisher-Price announced the recall of its 4-in-1 Rock 'n Glide Soothers and the 2-in-1 Sooth 'n Play Gliders are the deaths of four infants between April 2019 and February 2020. All four deaths involved the 4-in-1 Rock 'n Glide Soothers. The recall also affects products sold in Canada.

The infants were reportedly placed on their backs without restraints in the soothers and were later found on their stomachs, putting them in danger of suffocation, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said in announcing the recall Thursday. The fatalities were a 4-month-old in Missouri, a 2-month-old in Nevada, a 2-month-old in Michigan, and an 11-week-old in Colorado. Over 120,000 4-in-1 Rock 'n Glide Soothers and 55,000 2-in-1 Soothe 'n Play Gliders were sold at retailers like Walmart, Target, and Amazon.com before the recall.

(Photo: USCPSC)

“These types of incidents are heart-breaking,” Acting CPSC Chairman Robert Adler said in a statement. “Loving parents put their babies in these products never expecting a tragedy. Inclined products, such as gliders, soothers, rockers, and swings are not safe for infant sleep, due to the risk of suffocation.”

“There is nothing more important to Fisher-Price than the safety of our products and the trust that families put in us,” Chuck Scothon, General Manager of Fisher-Price, added. “These incidents are indeed heart-breaking. We are committed to educating parents and caregivers on the safe use of all of our products, including the importance of following all warnings and instructions to ensure the health and safety of babies and children.”

The recall includes CHP56, CHP55, and CBT81 4-in-1 Rock ‘n Glide Soothers; and GDD28, GDD39, GDD41, GGW85, GNX43, GVG43, HBD26 and HBD27 2-in-1 Soothe ‘n Play Gliders. HBt17 was only sold in Canada. The products all have two modes, including a power glider seat and an infant rocker. The model number is listed on the underside of the base.

Consumers are advised to stop using the products immediately and to request a refund from Fisher-Price. Parents who have the product can contact the company at Service.Mattel.com, or call 855-853-6224.

In its announcement, CPSC noted that the best way for a baby to sleep is on a firm, flat surface in a crib. Parents and caregivers should never add blankets, pillows, and other items to the crib. Babies should also be placed on their backs to sleep. As CBS News notes, the recall comes just two days after the CPSC said it would ban products linked to infant deaths, starting next year. The federal rule will include inclined sleep products, baby boxes, and in-bed sleepers. About one in three U.S. families own one or more of these products that will be banned under the new regulations.