NFL Player LeSean McCoy Denies Abusing Girlfriend After Graphic Photos Surface

Buffalo Bills player LeSean McCoy is denying claims that he beat his estranged girlfriend as well as his son and dog. The running back posted a screenshot of a note typed on his phone to social media.

“For the record, the totally baseless and offensive claims made against me today on social media are completely false,” he wrote. “Further more, I have not had any direct contact with any of the people involved in months.”

McCoy’s denial comes after a friend of his alleged girlfriend shared a photo of his girlfriend, who appears brutally beaten and bloodied. In a post that has since been deleted from Instagram, the friend accused him of not only violently attacking the woman, but also of doing the same to his son and dog — causing kidney failure in the animal, the woman states. She also accused him of using illegal steroids. See a screenshot of the Instagram post here.

The Bills are reportedly aware of the accusation and investigating the situation, reports ESPN’s Diana Russini. McCoy’s agent has not yet issued a statement, while the attorney for McCoy’s accuser issued a statement saying that Delicia Cordon was physically assaulted in the Atlanta home she shares with McCoy.

“The assailant demanded specific items of jewelry that had been previously gifted to Ms. Cordon by Mr. McCoy, which Mr. McCoy had requested back on many occasions,” the Law Office of Tanya Mitchell Graham said in a statement. “In fact, after Ms. Cordon refused to re-tune her jewelry gifts to Mr. McCoy, he would often suggest to Ms. Cordon that she could be robbed because the jewelry was expensive.”

The statement went on to say that the assailant hit Cordon in the face with a firearm multiple times while demanding jewelry and cash. It also accused McCoy of removing the security system of which Cordon had access to and replacing it with a new one.

“Since this morning’s attack on Ms. Cordon, Mr. McCoy has not contacted her to check on her condition or see what was going on at the residence,” read the statement.

Her attorneys also say that Cordon is estranged from McCoy and that he recently tried to have her evicted from his home in June. According to court documents obtained by The Blast, McCoy sued Cordon last month in an effort to evict her from the Georgia home. He said in documents that they are “no longer in a relationship” and he allowed her to live in the home rent-free for five months.

The accusations could bring about a criminal investigation as well as an internal probe from NFL commissioner Roger Godell.

According to 247 Sports, McCoy is signed to the Bills through the 2019 season and poised to make nearly $9 million during this coming 2018-2019 season.

Photo credit: Instagram / @shadymccoy