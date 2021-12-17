Lay’s Potato Chips Follows Arby’s Into Flavored Vodka World

Potato chip brand Lay’s has become the latest brand to venture into the liquor business. On Thursday, the Pepsico-owned brand unveiled its new limited-edition potato chip-inspired vodka. Aptly dubbed Lay’s Vodka, the adult beverage was created in collaboration with Eastside Distilling and crafted from a blend of Portland Potato Vodka and vodka distilled from Lay’s proprietary potatoes, Chew Boom reported.

In a statement to Thrillist hyping up the newest business venture, senior director of marketing for Frito-Lay Melissa Miranda said, “at Lay’s, we’re always looking for new and innovative ways to bring joy and fun to our fans. This launch comes just in time for the holidays so our fans who are 21 years old and over can enjoy Lay’s in an exciting, brand-new way at their get-togethers.”

https://twitter.com/LAYS/status/1471482467240628225?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Lay’s Vodka comes in a 750-milliliter bottle, according to Yahoo Finance. The limited-edition and limited-quantity drink was available for purchase on the distillery’s website for $40 a bottle on Thursday, Dec. 16, though it quickly sold out. Lay’s fans hoping to score a bottle were quickly met with a message reading, “SOLD OUT…Sorry, we’re sold out of Lay’s Vodka, but we’ve got good news! You can still enjoy the Lay’s chips you know and love by visiting snacks.com and explore more Eastside spirits at EastsideDistilling.com.”

The brand’s venture into the world of spirits comes just weeks after Arby’s unveiled two limited-edition french fry-flavored vodkas – the Curly Fry Vodka and the Crinkle Fry Vodka. Released in November, the vodkas paid tribute to some of the most beloved items on the Arby’s menu and were made by Tattersall Distilling from high-quality potatoes and “distilled with ingredients that pay homage to the Curly and Crinkle Fry flavor profiles.”

Not long after, and just days before Lay’s Vodka was announced, Oreo and Barefoot Wine teamed up to introduce Barefoot x Oreo Thins Red Blend, which features notes of oak, blackberry, and dark cherries as well as chocolate, cookie, and creme flavors. Barefoot x Oreo Thins Red Blend launched on Dec. 9 exclusively through the Barefoot site, with each Barefoot x Oreo Thins Red Blend delivery coming with two bottles of wine and a package of Oreo Thins for $24.99, and quickly sold out.