Arby’s Releasing Fry-Flavored Vodka

Arby’s is about to get a bit more spirited. The Georgia-based fast food chain, known and loved for having the meats, is set to launch two limited-edition french fry-flavored vodkas – the Curly Fry Vodka and the Crinkle Fry Vodka. The spirits are set to debut later in November and will only be available for a limited time.

Both drinks pay tribute to some of the most beloved items on the Arby’s menu – the fries – and are made by Tattersall Distilling from high-quality potatoes and “distilled with ingredients that pay homage to the Curly and Crinkle Fry flavor profiles.” The Curly Fry Vodka is “distilled with cayenne, paprika, onion and garlic, and preserves the distinguished and authentic flavor profile of the traditional Arby’s Curly Fry.” Meanwhile, the Crinkle Fry Vodka offers up a “subtle tribute to its namesake” and is made with “real kosher salt and sugar to honor the rich tradition of salted potato shapes.”

“Though we’ve mastered the art of drive-thru fries, we wanted to take it one step further by making them 80-proof,” Patrick Schwing, chief marketing officer of Arby’s, said in a press release. “Being a potato-based liquor, this limited edition vodka is infused with Crinkle and Curly Fry flavor so Arby’s fans who are of legal drinking age can responsibly enjoy our menu from bag to bottle.”

The Curly Fry Vodka and Crinkle Fry Vodka will be available for a limited time only for $59.99 at ArbysVodka.com. The fast food chain will make an initial drop on Thursday, Nov. 18 followed by a second drop on Monday, Nov. 22. According to Arby’s, “quantities are extremely limited.” The vodkas are only for those of legal drinking age.

To help kick off the launch of Curly Fry Vodka and Crinkle Fry Vodka, Arby’s has partnered with Iron Chef America season 13 winner Justin Sutherland, who just so happens to be an Arby’s aficionado, according to the chain. Sutherland created two signature Bloody Mary recipes using both Arby’s Vodkas, which also feature other menu favorites like Horsey sauce and mozzarella stick toppers. The recipes will be unveiled on both Sutherland’s and Arby’s social media channels in the coming days.