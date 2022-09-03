Jack Osbourne and Jamie Kennedy Talk UFOs and Unexplained Phenomena in New 'Night of Terror' Discovery+ Special (Exclusive)

Jack Osbourne is back with a brand new Discovery+ paranormal investigation special, Jack Osbourne's Night of Terror: UFOs, and this time he's brought along a couple of friends. Joining Osbourne in his search for unexplained phenomena are actors Jamie Kennedy (Scream) and Jason Mewes (Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back). Together, the three friends spent time in Utah's Uinta Basin, an area of well-known paranormal activity and familiar for the Skinwalker Ranch, where many bizarre experiences have been known to take place.

PopCulture.com had a chance to speak with Osbourne and Kennedy about the special and their investigation, which Kenndey confessed "definitely" impacted his perception of whether or not mankind is alone in the universe. "The sky is super busy. I didn't realize how busy the sky is in terms of satellites. We had some amazing infrared technology. So I just look up, you could see things moving." He then explained that Osbourne and other experts who accompanied them were very careful not to label just anything "unexplainable" because they sincerely want to better understand the things that actually are.

"They told me the trajectory and how you can tell that it's a satellite," Kennedy explained. "Now, I thought I saw something a couple of times, but they kept telling me it's satellite though. Every time I saw something, they debunked it. They really want to do something, but they're super technical."

As for Osbourne, this was not his first time exploring the Uinta Basin, but he did admit that he "laughed way more on this one than any of the others." He continued, "Working with Jay and Jamie was, it was the best time. We just laughed our a—es off and scared the s— out of each other. Oh, it was awesome. It was so awesome."

Elaborating on how filming this Night of Terror special differed from his past experiences in and around Skinwalker Ranch, Osbourne said, "It was one of those things where every time I've gone back, it just seems to be, there's more and more information. The first time I went, there wasn't a ton of ... No one really knew much about it. There hadn't been really any documentaries. There's been a few little Coast to Coast things about a few years before I went. So it was really shrouded in mystery and you couldn't get anywhere near the ranch"

He added, "But now it's like Pandora's box has pretty much been open... There's independent research. And the people that obviously run the ranch now who are pretty open to sharing information, they got... It kind of cool to be poking around up there now."

When it comes to understanding the energy that is swirling around the area, Kennedy shared that he definitely felt it afterward. "I don't know if it's just that. But after three days, I was sick. I was in my bathroom a lot for the last three days after I left. And it almost felt like I was purging some energy or whatever." The longtime comedian also offered some astute insight from his investigation experience, saying, "It's a rabbit hole if you want to go down, but there's definitely something out there for sure. It would only be the narcissism of man to think we're the only people that exist." Jack Osbourne's Night of Terror: UFOs is now streaming, only on Discovery+.