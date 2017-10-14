Las Vegas Survivor Takes First Steps After Being Shot in the Head

Tina Frost, one of the victims of the Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting, is taking the first steps on the road to recovery.

Frost, 27, was shot in the head during the terrorist attack, which left 58 dead and more than 500 injured. On Friday, she showed a huge mark of recovery by taking her first steps since she was injured, according to family running a GoFundMe for a recovery.

“[Tina] is now waking up!” the post read. “She opens her left eye just a lil and looks all around the room at us, taps her feet whenever music is playing, continues to squeeze our hands, and even gives Austin a thumbs up when asked. She sometimes taps to music and also took her first steps today with the assistance of the nurses – three steps to the chair and three steps back to the bed.

“She’s obviously anxious to get her wobble back on.”

Frost was in a coma and has been breathing with the help of a ventilator. At this point, she has improved and been able to breathe on her own for up to six hours.

“We are so proud of our Tina, and everyone is amazed at every single movement she makes,” the post read. “The doctors have been talking about Tina’s next steps and are discussing other hospitals that will have all the specialists she’ll need during her long road to recovery.”

Frost’s GoFundMe originally had a $50,000 goal, but it is currently raised more than $532,000.

She is currently one of an estimated 45 victims that are still hospitalized after the Oct. 1 attack.