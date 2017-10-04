Islamic State Claims Las Vegas Terrorist Attack

According to a report by the Associated Press in a tweet, the Islamic State (ISIS) has claimed responsibility for Las Vegas terrorist attack, saying that the shooter converted to Islam months ago.

Authorities identified Stephen Paddock as the 64-year-old domestic terrorist who opened fire on concert attendees of the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas on Sunday night, but his conversion to Islam has yet to be substantiated.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In its claim, ISIS said that the perpetrator was “a soldier” who had converted to Islam months ago, while releasing two statements on its Aamaq news agency on Monday. Neither report specifically named Paddock, but read that he had “executed the operation in response to calls to target countries of the coalition” batting the extremist group in Iraq and Syria.

ISIS has often made claims on attacks by individuals inspired by its message, but with no tangible links to the group.

ABC News spoke to the brother of the shooter, Eric Paddock, who said that his brother lived his life “like an open book,” and that the casinos in the area “knew his brother very well.”

BREAKING: Without providing evidence, Islamic State claims Las Vegas attack, says shooter converted to Islam months ago. — The Associated Press (@AP) October 2, 2017

However, according to Reuters, senior U.S. officials say there’s no evidence that the shooter was connected to the group.

UPDATE: Senior U.S. officials say no evidence Vegas shooter was connected to international militant group after ISIS claims responsibility — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) October 2, 2017

The incident which occurred at the Mandalay Bay was described by the hotel brand in a statement as follows:

“This evening there was a tragic active shooter situation at the south end of the Las Vegas Strip. Law enforcement and emergency personnel responded quickly to the incident and secured the scene. Law enforcement requested that we put hotels in the vicinity on lockdown to ensure guest safety. We will provide more information as it becomes available,” the statement read.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police cleared multiple floors of the Mandalay Bay Resort before moving in to apprehend the suspect. Paddock was killed during the confrontation.

At last count, there was estimated to be more than 50 people dead and over 500 injured in the altercation.

Photo Credit: Getty / David Becker