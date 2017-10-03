Las Vegas Police Update Number of Guns Found During Shooting Investigation

Las Vegas police: 23 firearms recovered at Mandalay Bay, 19 at shooter’s home in Mesquite https://t.co/WOsJ2QDg2n pic.twitter.com/BgOmIdMgiP — ABC News (@ABC) October 3, 2017

Las Vegas Police have upped the reported number of guns owned by domestic terrorist Stephen Paddock.

A department representative said their investigation has found a total of 42 firearms belonging to the shooter during a media briefing held at 10 p.m. EST.

Of those 42 weapons, 23 were obtained at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino where the attack was executed. Upon searching Paddock’s home in Mesquite, Nevada, 19 more were found.

The representative also dispelled rumors that another shooter was involved in the act of terrorism. Paddock was the only shooter, and any conflicting online reports are inaccurate.

“We believe Paddock is solely responsible for these heinous acts,” the officer said. “We are aware of the rumors outside of the media and on social media that there was more than one assailant. We have no information or evidence to support that theory or that rumor.”

This statement has not confirmed reports that Paddock had altered his weapons to shoot fast and mimic automatic weapons. The specific nature of the firearms has yet to be disclosed.

Paddock also had thousands of ammunition rounds at his home, which was located about 80 miles northeast of Las Vegas. There were also explosive materials and unclassified electronic devices found alongside them.