Las Vegas Shooter’s Brother Reportedly Set up Booby Traps to Thwart Police

Bruce Paddock, the brother of domestic terrorist Stephen Paddock, was arrested for having child pornography on Wednesday, and now more troubling details about his plans to avoid arrest have come out.

Unnamed law enforcement officials revealed to TMZ that Bruce had booby traps in place to prevent capture.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The alleged traps included propane tanks tied to doors on his property. He also used homemade surveillance systems to keep watch.

Up Next: Here’s What the Las Vegas Shooter’s Internet Searches Reveal

Bruce also is said to have changed his appearance and changed homes often in order to avoid police suspicion.

If any of this sounds familiar, it’s because Stephen took similar measures ahead of the Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting.

To watch for security and police, Stephen set up surveillance outside his hotel room before he killed 58 and injured more than 500 others.

Bruce was taken into custody at an assisted living home in North Hollywood, California, after police were tipped off about his crimes and whereabouts.

He was previously arrested for arson, burglary and criminal threats and was also wanted for several violations including a 2014 vandalism charge.