Las Vegas Police Reveal More Details About the Security Guard

While patrolling the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas on Sunday night, unarmed security guard, Jesus Campos was the first to take on domestic terrorist, Stephen Paddock. And now authorities are revealing further details about him.

In a press conference on Friday, Las Vegas Undersheriff Kevin McMahill said Campos, who opened the door to Paddock’s room and came under fire, then alerted other authorities, is a “remarkable man.”

While on “random patrol” as a security officer at the hotel, Campos went to investigate a door alarm on the 32nd floor of the hotel when he “came under fire.”

McMahill went on to call Campos an “absolute hero” who was “doing his job, diligently.”

“I can tell you that this was a remarkable effort by a brave and remarkable man,” McMahill said. “We haven’t done a good enough job recognizing his actions.”

Dave Hickey, president of the International Union, Security, Police and Fire Professionals of America, said that Campos is still recovering from his gunshot wound in the hospital. As of now, the bullet remains in his right leg and will receive the necessary surgery for removal at a later date.

“We just want to make sure that Mr. Campos and all of our officers are recognized for what they do every day, which is protect people,” Hickey said.

On Sunday, 64-year-old Paddock opened fire on Route 91 Harvest festival concertgoers from his hotel suite at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, killing 58 people and injuring 500 more. While the motive for the shooting remains unclear, police have said it was “obviously premeditated.”

