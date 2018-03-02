Lacoste Replacing Its Famous Crocodile Logo and the Internet Is Not Happy

French clothing company Lacoste is saying “see you in a while, crocodile” to its iconic crocodile logo.

The popular French polo shirt brand has teamed with the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) to temporarily part ways with the crocodile logo, which was adopted when the company was founded in 1993. As the crocodile gets booted to the swamp, 10-limited edition polo shirts featuring logos inspired by 10 of the most-threatened species in the world will take its place. The quantity available for each shirt will represent the number of animals of that species still alive.

News of the shift in branding has raised some concern from fans of the popular polo shirt company, though most of the concern stems from where exactly sales will go to rather than the fact that the logo is temporarily changing.

“Whilst I totally get why you made the limited number… this is such a fantastic initiative- you could do so much more if you included another 10 species? What % goes to IUCN out of interest,” one person questioned.

“The question is, is the money to fight against the poaching…. or is Lacoste just using it in their benefit,” another voiced their concern.

“They’ve all sold out! I understand the principle behind the numbers produced but you could raise so much more for @IUCN if you produced a higher quantity,” another person asked.

“I don’t want to be that guy but why don’t you guys donate? Why would I have to buy a $185 polo for you guys to donate and I don’t know how much is actually going to IUCN. At least match how much you guys make,” wrote another.

While some people were worried about where exactly the money would be going or why the company hadn’t decided to limit the number of shirts available and the number of endangered species represented, the majority of social media is applauding the company for the move.

Among the endangered species represented on the shirts are the vaquita, the Burmese roofed turtle, the southern sportive lemur, the javan rhino, the cao-vit gibbon, the kakpo parrot, the California condor, the saola, the Sumatran tiger, and the Anegada ground iguana.