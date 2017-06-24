Krystal Bringing Back Customer Favorite Menu Item

Krystal is trying to keep up with McDonald’s always changing menu by bringing back one of its most beloved sandwiches: the Spicy Chik.

The fast food chain has added its spicy chicken slider back on the menu, and pushed its grand return on social media with the above jean-jacket inspired ad.

They also pushed another photo that advertised the Spicy Chik Sunriser, a breakfast variation of the Spicy Chik.

Furthermore, the sandwich is also available as a part of the “Mix 5 for $5” combo, which lets you choose a variety of Krystals, Chiks, corn dogs, fries and drinks for only $5.

As Chew Boom points out, the Spicy Chik returned on June 19, and they’ll only be available for a limited time. Furthermore, your local Krystal may not be participating in the Spicy Chik revival, so you’ll have to check with them for availability.

Mix it up with Spicy Chik in our Mix 5 for $5. pic.twitter.com/xRc2Yn610U — Krystal (@Krystal) June 23, 2017

The outlet also reports that Krystal is debuting its Mini Mozz sticks. They’re mozzeralla sticks described as “bite-sized, morsels of mozzarella coated with a seasoned breading and gently fried.”

The return of the Spicy Chic is one the more conventional menu additions in the fast food realm as of late.

While they’re also trying a simple beef burger, McDonald’s has also rolled out a “frork,” a fork made of fries.

In the chicken realm, Kentucky Fried Chicken opted not to add something to their menu, but to go for a publicity stunt. They’re sending a chicken sandwich into space.