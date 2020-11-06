Kroger Again Limits Toilet Paper Purchases as Coronavirus Cases Hit Record Highs

✖

Kroger is once again limiting the sale of toilet paper products, as coronavirus cases continue to soar and hit record highs. According to the Cincinnati Enquirer, Kroger issued a statement on re-enacting the policy, explaining why it felt the decision was necessary. "To ensure all customers have access to what they need, we’ve proactively and temporarily set purchase limits to two per customer on certain product."

The grocery store chain — along with most of its competitors — previously limited toilet paper purchases back in the Spring, when COVID-19 first began to spike in the United States. This was due to citizens panic-buying large amounts of toilet paper, paper towels, and other paper-based hygiene and cleaning products. In addition to in-store shoppers being affected by this new guideline, online shoppers will be as well. Anyone placing an order through the Kroger website or app will also find limitations on toilet paper purchases.

Kroger's reinstated limitations come as the the COVID Tracking Project, a groups that tracks coronavirus spread, reported huge spikes on viral cases. It noted that the United States recently saw 100,000 new COVID-19 cases in one day. To date it is estimated that around 235,000 Americans have died from COVID-19.

Kroger is just one of many grocery store chains that have remained open throughout the pandemic, so that people can get food and supplies they may need while quarantining. However, there have been understandable concerns about the safety of employees who have to work directly with the public. Earlier in the year, at the beginning of the United States lockdown, a Kroger spokesperson issued a statement to CNN, calling for the government to provide masks and safety supplies for employees.

"Our associates are on the frontlines, ensuring Americans have access to the food, services and products they need during this unprecedented pandemic. We are committed to protecting the health and safety of our associates," the spokesperson said. "We’ve let our associates know they are permitted to wear protective masks and gloves."

The spokesperson went on to add, "There is a national shortage of personal protective equipment like this, and we fully support America’s health care workers having first priority to obtain the equipment they need. We are advocating to government officials at all levels for help securing a priority place in line for all grocery workers — after health care workers — to have access to protective masks and gloves."